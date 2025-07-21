New update is out! Pet and food changes can be found in game. In addition to that we have...
Added seasons for versus. (See details below.)
Added a way to share replays with friends.
Changed Mana decay to happen slightly slower.
Fixed fast forward speed getting reset in replays when abilities activated.
Versus leaderboards will now reset at the start of every month. Players will reset to different values, depending on their final rank from the previous season.
After a season, the top 3 ranked players will receive in-game wooden plaques with the season date on it. Plaques are cosmetic items that can be added to your team like hats, backgrounds, mascots etc.
The remaining top 5% ranked players will also receive a small plaque. It can be equipped, but it won't be visible to opponents.
Update 41 - Versus Seasons and Share Replays
