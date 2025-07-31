 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19271920 Edited 31 July 2025 – 08:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

★ Staff Roll and "Starting Point (yomoha Jazz Arrange)" song has been restored.

★ Daily Rewards of August 2025 have been updated!

14th reward : Icon "Toward the deep sea"

21th reward : Banner "A sea swimming"

★ Daily Rewards of February 2025 have been added to the shop.

★ Convenience features added!

1. Quick retry function added. (Press F5 for 0.5 seconds to operate / TRAVEL MODE only)

2. STANDBY - Note shaking function added.

3. STANDBY - Added score reversal display.

- A quick boot scene skip feature was added. (Press Enter to skip)

Changed files in this update

Sixtar Gate : Startrail Content Depot 1802721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link