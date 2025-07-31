★ Staff Roll and "Starting Point (yomoha Jazz Arrange)" song has been restored.
★ Daily Rewards of August 2025 have been updated!
14th reward : Icon "Toward the deep sea"
21th reward : Banner "A sea swimming"
★ Daily Rewards of February 2025 have been added to the shop.
★ Convenience features added!
1. Quick retry function added. (Press F5 for 0.5 seconds to operate / TRAVEL MODE only)
2. STANDBY - Note shaking function added.
3. STANDBY - Added score reversal display.
- A quick boot scene skip feature was added. (Press Enter to skip)
Changed files in this update