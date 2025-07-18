- Fixed some texture issues in various levels
- Fixed incorrect shield (hurt) color for certain players
- Fixed the Exit button not functioning properly
🛠️ Post-Launch Patch – Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for all the feedback following the launch of Sea of Dreams Survivors! We've just released a small patch to address a few early issues:
