18 July 2025 Build 19271802 Edited 18 July 2025 – 08:26:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for all the feedback following the launch of Sea of Dreams Survivors! We've just released a small patch to address a few early issues:

  • Fixed some texture issues in various levels
  • Fixed incorrect shield (hurt) color for certain players
  • Fixed the Exit button not functioning properly

