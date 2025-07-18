This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, dear store managers~

The beta test for version 0.8.x is now open!

How to Participate:

Beta Version → Participate in Testing → 0.8test → Open Testing

Important Notes:

Version 0.8 introduces massive adjustments, and the beta version may contain numerous issues that could disrupt normal gameplay. Potential problems include (but are not limited to) logic errors, level soft locks, crashes, save file corruption, and more. Please back up your save files before participating to avoid data loss.

Beta updates may occur very frequently. It is recommended to ensure you are always on the latest version while testing. (You can verify updates by switching Steam to offline mode and then back online.)

Testing Phases:

The beta test will be divided into two phases:

Phase 1:

Testing all content except Chapter 7, including new formulas, cards, logic adjustments, etc.

Testing Period: Late July to early August (subject to change based on bug fixes).

Phase 2:

Gradual rollout of Chapter 7 levels for testing.

Testing Period: August to late September (start date depends on Phase 1 progress).

Phase 1 Adjustments:

Cup Coin Calculation Formula Adjustments:

Price Multiplier: Only affects the base earnings per cup (no longer increases the base value of tips or critical hits).

Tip Multiplier: Only affects tip earnings per cup.

Critical Hit Earnings: Only affects critical hit earnings per cup.

Total Price Multiplier: Affects earnings from price, tips, and critical hits simultaneously.

Formula:

Base Price = Drink Price + Price Adjustment

Base Tip = Base Price × Base Tip Rate (default: 20%)

Price = Base Price × (1 + Price Multiplier + Total Price Multiplier)

Tip = Base Tip × (1 + Tip Multiplier + Total Price Multiplier)

Critical Hit Earnings = Base Price × (1 + Critical Earnings + Total Price Multiplier)

Card Adjustments:

Each card type now has a fixed total of 20 cards. (New cards have been added for types with fewer than 20.) All cards have been rebalanced based on the new formula. For cards with effects that scale based on player count or days passed, the displayed values now reflect the adjusted results. Cards with "+" effects have been significantly enhanced. All cards in the 0.8.x beta are subject to further adjustments in logic or parameters.

Recipe Adjustments:

All level recipes have been adjusted. Drink prices have been recalibrated based on recipe difficulty stars. Higher difficulty recipes yield higher earnings. Due to the extensive changes, there may be numerous issues, and all recipes are subject to further modification, addition, or removal.

Other Adjustments:

Subway Trial Operation:

Subway trial content for Chapter 3 is now available.

Currently, the subway does not award the new currency but instead grants Green Bills (both host and clients receive them in multiplayer).

Level Reward Algorithm:

Increased the maximum Green Bills earned for completing a level (unchanged for incomplete levels).

Removed the "Partner Wage" logic. Multiplayer earnings are no longer split (all cards now display adjusted values based on player count).

Box Logic:

After removing all items from a box, new boxable items can be placed inside.

