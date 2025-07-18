 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19271653
Update notes via Steam Community

If you're located in China, you'll be able to enjoy a better connection with UU Booster. Want to learn more? Check out the details here.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux War Thunder Content Depot 236391
macOS 64-bit War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
Linux 64-bit War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
Windows War Thunder Win Depot 236394
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945840 War Thunder - Ground Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945840) Depot Depot 1945840
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945841 War Thunder - Air Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945841) Depot Depot 1945841
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945930 War Thunder - Environment High-res Texture Pack (1945930) Depot Depot 1945930
