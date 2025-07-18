Updated actors, maps, and weapons submodules.



Fixed composite texture issues after graphics reset.



Thrown weapons now have a longer delay before reappearing in the player's hands.



Mines now spin on the yaw axis for improved visuals.



Gladiator mode no longer penalizes suicide deaths.



Major improvements and rewrites to the HUD damage shader for better feedback.



AI now avoids blocking direct line of sight of friendlies and detects friendly units more cohesively.



Added 'teamkillrelax' server option to reduce penalties for AI team kills.



Fixed passive behavior for janitor AI.



Enhanced visor effects with improved chroma, glitch, and blur integrations.



Post-process surfaces now scale with global scale settings.



