I can't believe my first commercial game's now on the market. Thank you all so much for supporting and believing in me for this over such a long time!

I know that I should be taking time to let the gravity of this sink in (I haven't been allowed to stop thinking about this game for the better half of a decade), but I first want to detail a "roadmap" so that people's expectations are tapered in regards to post-launch support.

There are currently only plans for one content update. It will not come immediately, nor will I give an estimated time window for it until I actually get work done on it. (I loved working on this game, but I seriously need a real, actual break.) Remember: there is no dev team. There is no artist, musician, programmer, marketer or legal person that can be contacted for this game other than myself. This update will, at minimum, fulfill some Kickstarter backer goals that were not added during development. This fact was communicated to them well ahead of time. (Be sure to thank them for their early support, by the way! They were integral to this whole thing even existing. )

This is a full game. However, there are quite a few things that hit the cutting room floor during development, a lot of which was left in the files. Dataminers are free to have fun looking through that stuff (at the risk of spoilers)! You purchased the game after all; I'm not Denuvo. All of that stuff was moved on from for a reason, but some stuff may be able to be repurposed for the above update. No promises.

Soundtrack will be releasing on here and Spotify in the coming weeks , just like the demo soundtrack did. Sorry about the wait there! Feel free to upload rips of the soundtrack to YouTube in the meantime, if you enjoy what you're hearing. If anyone strikes you, it won't be me, unless you try to monetize my hard work for yourself.

Bug fix patches will happen over time if people find important issues that I or my playtesters couldn't.

That's all I've got for today. I hope you all enjoy the game, and thank you so much again for your support, or for even reading this!