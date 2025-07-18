- now there's a working videopoker machine! (chapter 4)
- fixed the default brightness value being 0 (now 3)
- added 5 new achievements (Windows and Linux only)
- now there's a special music in the main menu during June 22nd 4 AM
- now you can change your USB-gamepad device ID position to avoid some rare bugs
- score limit for the hidden song #2 in Chapter 3-2 is now 350k instead of 310k
- fixed the lack of crosshair in the end of Chapter 3-2
- fixed Kurbon's costumes not loading in Chapter 3-5
- fixed music's volume during Chapter 4-6 bossfight
- now there's Freiren and her favourite chest in the game (Chapter 4)
- now Lola's face texture in Chapter 1 is 2x more hi-res
- added the drunk checkers a.k.a chapaev-checkers mini-game (Chapter 4)
- removed the crosshair from the Chapter 3-2 start
- now you can draw on the mirrors! (Chapter 7)
- fixed some out of place Makimoro's English text in the Japanese localization (Chapter 7)
- fixed the Non-Default GPU setting which caused softlocks in some cases
- fixed some font issues in the Postprocessing menu and other places
- now you can make your own icons for the DInput gamepad keys
- now there's a new font in the Holidays section of Main Menu
- fixed the geometry hole in Chapter 4-3
- fixed inability to leave the benchmark on some devices
- updated 2 calendars (1979, 1982)
- enemy markers on the minimap are now above the all others
July Update #1 is here!
