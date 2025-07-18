 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 18 July 2025 Build 19271481 Edited 18 July 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Что нового:
  • now there's a working videopoker machine! (chapter 4)
  • fixed the default brightness value being 0 (now 3)
  • added 5 new achievements (Windows and Linux only)
  • now there's a special music in the main menu during June 22nd 4 AM
  • now you can change your USB-gamepad device ID position to avoid some rare bugs
  • score limit for the hidden song #2 in Chapter 3-2 is now 350k instead of 310k
  • fixed the lack of crosshair in the end of Chapter 3-2
  • fixed Kurbon's costumes not loading in Chapter 3-5
  • fixed music's volume during Chapter 4-6 bossfight
  • now there's Freiren and her favourite chest in the game (Chapter 4)
  • now Lola's face texture in Chapter 1 is 2x more hi-res
  • added the drunk checkers a.k.a chapaev-checkers mini-game (Chapter 4)
  • removed the crosshair from the Chapter 3-2 start
  • now you can draw on the mirrors! (Chapter 7)
  • fixed some out of place Makimoro's English text in the Japanese localization (Chapter 7)
  • fixed the Non-Default GPU setting which caused softlocks in some cases
  • fixed some font issues in the Postprocessing menu and other places
  • now you can make your own icons for the DInput gamepad keys
  • now there's a new font in the Holidays section of Main Menu
  • fixed the geometry hole in Chapter 4-3
  • fixed inability to leave the benchmark on some devices
  • updated 2 calendars (1979, 1982)
  • enemy markers on the minimap are now above the all others

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1907402
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link