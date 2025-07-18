\[ NoSlack Pets ]Update v1.0.3 （in the last week）
🆕 New Features
🎵 White Noise Function
Introducing a White Noise player with 36 carefully selected ambient sounds — ideal for improving focus during work or study.
🐾 Free Mode
In Free Mode, your Cute Pet can now be freely dragged to any active window and will display a variety of new, fun behaviors depending on where it rests.
🎯 New Daily Goals
Added three new types of Daily Goals:
Timer (Pomodoro mode)
Mini Games
Music Listening
👁️ Customization Content Added
10 new Eyes
10 new Mouth and Nose options
6 new Awnings
2 new Foreground Ornaments
1 new Room Frame
2 new animated Cursors
1 new Ground style
1 new Window
⚙️ Optimizations
🌤️ Weather Backgrounds Fully Upgraded
All background scenes in different weather conditions have been visually enhanced for a more immersive experience.
⏰ Timer Notifications
Your Timer (Pomodoro) now gives you a gentle reminder when time is up.
🐱 Pet Outline Improvements
Cute Pet outline visuals are now cleaner and more consistent.
💰 Starter Bonus Increased
The starter Treasure Chest for new users now grants 1000 Gold Coins instead of 500.
🐾 Skin Switching Animation
Changing your pet's Skin now triggers a smooth entry animation.
🐞 Bug Fixes
🖥️ Multi-Monitor Free Mode Fix
Fixed an issue where the Cute Pet in Free Mode could not detect windows on secondary monitors.
Message from the Developers:
First off, a huge thank you to all the players who left us feedback!We highly value your opinions and are working hard to make the product better. Your feedback drives us forward – let us know everything you want to say! We're actively improving (>^ω^<) meow! 🐱
Secondly, we are now updating frequently every day with various optimizations and new content. While we haven't been able to release an announcement every single day, we will strive to compile a list of all the changes we've made each week, so you can track our progress.
Let's leave a little Easter egg! Players of our previous game Artifact Seeker will receive an epic headgear both in the Playtest version and when the official version launches. Check out the effect~ (>^ω^<) Meow, hope everyone will like it!
Pay attention! How to get this epic headgear? Go to Options → Activation Code → Enter the secret code 【ArtifactSeeker】
Finally, thank all players again~ (>^ω^<) Meow
💡 How to Stay Updated?
Discord link (Click to join, feel free to leave feedback! We’ll take it seriously and improve! you can see our updates on each new version)
Youtube (Watch gameplay videos and other related content)
x.com (Follow us for announcements and updates)
Thank you all for your support! We look forward to hearing your feedback! If you enjoy the game, please consider adding it to your wishlist and following the game! We truly appreciate it!
