New features and content at the bottom of this post!



Physics Changes:

-Very slight changes to HB44 and Thrasher stats to make the Thrasher more competitive on short tracks

-Fixed steering wiggle on fast straights (largely in the HB24 but also in other vehicles)

-Various vehicle setup adjustments to improve base handling and increase slow speed turning radius

-Added improved gyro algorithms making for drastically better slow speed handling

-Removed gyro setting from options (may return after more physics adjustments)

Input System Improvements:

-Added automatic detection and setting of end points and input reversing to input setup wizard

-Added end point adjustment for throttle and steering

-Added support for single axis input paths (like the arduino and other transmitter adapters use)

-Fixed issues preventing some devices from being detecting by input wizard

Race Tracking Changes:

-Improved start line detection in specific situations that would cause it to not start the time

-Off track detection is less sensitive while jumping, making corner jumps possible

-Tracks without barriers have wider off track detection that represent the visible track width

-Off track detection improved (can no longer go outside of barriers without off track warning)

Music:

-Created new lo-fi variant of the menu/them song for use in the paint booth and level editor, gives some nice calm background music while you spend time in the editors.

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed track edges sticking out into track on sharp corners

-Removed audio from path warning message in track editor

-Fixed track editor spawn location display showing when its not supposed to

-Fixed finish line placed in a crossing at the start of a track having a chance of not triggering

-Fixed issue that could soft lock you in input wizard

-Fixed being unable to click things in the editor if they were too far away

-fix for object editor gizmo desync from object position

-Fixed start line and start gate being overlapped when switching to point to point in track editor

-Fixed being able to change rear wheel color when split wheel colors is disabled

-Fixed decal highlight getting stuck on when exiting decal editor

-Fixed finish line placed at end of track loop not triggering

-Fixed unwanted bumps appearing at the start or end of some dips placed on the track

-Fixed main follow cam speed setting logic for better behavior at all follow speed settings

-Made exiting the game not possible with back button to stop accidental exits

-Fixed occasional barrier end cap getting placed in the wrong location

-Fixed edge barrier not generating on some track elements

-Fixed exiting vehicle selection menu while loading new vehicle causing vehicle selection to be stuck

-Improved leaderboard navigation with controller (down from vehicle now selects first leaderboard item, left and right automatically go to play button, down from play loops back up to vehicle select, etc.)

-Selecting a track that is already selected will now automatically take you to the play button

-Fixed shop selection resetting to first object when leaving vehicle preview

-Fixed spamming exit button causing exit game to pop up over other menus

-Fixed paint booth and customize screen camera behavior. Camera now has smooth momentum and can no longer invert if you quickly move the mouse around

-Can no longer get stuck in track editor if playing on a controller only with no mouse access

-Fixed decals moving slightly after saving livery

-Fixed loading bar not showing

-Fixed some menu buttons not working with mouse until you moved it

-Fixed camera animation at the start of level if you have drivers stand camera selected

-Fixed a whole bunch of campaign bugs which you guys didnt know existed to begin with!

-Fixed some default physics settings on track objects

-Fixed not being able to place decals on cars perfectly flat horizontally

-Fixed spazzy inputs breaking customization screen

-Fixed culture setting not being set in initial set up scene, leading to loading errors in some languages

-Fixed bug that could cause start of replay to be off slightly, improved accuracy of replay playback overall

-Fixed no created tracks detection on new save

-Fixed best lap time sound not playing if getting a best lap time in a different car from the one you started with

-Fixed being unable to buy an item in the shop if first selecting an item that you cant afford

-Fixed being able to see price text when showing you cant afford something

-Fixed controller losing control in shop sometimes

-Fixed using back button from color selection in paint booth losing control with controller

-Fixed difficult to see checkbox highlights in decal editor

-Fixed resolution potentially showing wrong on first load

-Fixed ghosts sitting at center of world enabled before they actually start playing

-Fixed base track height not loading correctly when leaving terrain height editor

-Fixed manual angles not being enabled if going back to path editor after test driving

-Fixed w and a bringing up controller warning if controller is connected in level editor

-Fixed track edges not updating when deleting an object

-Fixed clicking add new track while an object is highlighted making it invisible

-Fixed object dots not going away when previewing all physics objects

-Fixed terrain height gizmo behaving strange under certain conditions

-Fixed track rename font to have caps

-Fixed reset buttons on keyboard showing controller warning