New features and content at the bottom of this post!
Physics Changes:
-Removed gyro setting from options (may return after more physics adjustments)
-Added improved gyro algorithms making for drastically better slow speed handling
-Various vehicle setup adjustments to improve base handling and increase slow speed turning radius
-Fixed steering wiggle on fast straights (largely in the HB24 but also in other vehicles)
-Very slight changes to HB44 and Thrasher stats to make the Thrasher more competitive on short tracks
Input System Improvements:
-Fixed issues preventing some devices from being detecting by input wizard
-Added support for single axis input paths (like the arduino and other transmitter adapters use)
-Improved input wizard input recognition
-Added end point adjustment for throttle and steering
-Added automatic detection and setting of end points and input reversing to input setup wizard
-Improved input settings menu
Race Tracking Changes:
-Off track detection improved (can no longer go outside of barriers without off track warning)
-Tracks without barriers have wider off track detection that represent the visible track width
-Off track detection is less sensitive while jumping, making corner jumps possible
-Improved start line detection in specific situations that would cause it to not start the time
Music:
-Created new lo-fi variant of the menu/them song for use in the paint booth and level editor, gives some nice calm background music while you spend time in the editors.
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed incorrect check marks on lap times board
-Fixed track editor spawn location display showing when its not supposed to
-Removed audio from path warning message in track editor
-Fixed controller navigation of input settings menu
-Fixed track edge generator not optimizing straight edges correctly
-Fixed track edges sticking out into track on sharp corners
-Improved track edge graphics
-Fixed being unable to click things in the editor if they were too far away
-Fixed issue that could soft lock you in input wizard
-Fixed finish line placed in a crossing at the start of a track having a chance of not triggering
-Fixed finish line placed at end of track loop not triggering
-Fixed delayed "skipped track" warning, and improved track crossover detection
-Fixed ghost replays randomly turning sideways sometimes
-Fixed decal highlight getting stuck on when exiting decal editor
-Fixed being able to change rear wheel color when split wheel colors is disabled
-Fixed start line and start gate being overlapped when switching to point to point in track editor
-Fixed HB24 bug body clipping fpv camera
-fix for object editor gizmo desync from object position
-Fixed unwanted bumps appearing at the start or end of some dips placed on the track
-Made exiting the game not possible with back button to stop accidental exits
-Fixed main follow cam speed setting logic for better behavior at all follow speed settings
-Fixed occasional barrier end cap getting placed in the wrong location
-Fixed edge barrier not generating on some track elements
-Fixed exiting vehicle selection menu while loading new vehicle causing vehicle selection to be stuck
-Improved leaderboard navigation with controller (down from vehicle now selects first leaderboard item, left and right automatically go to play button, down from play loops back up to vehicle select, etc.)
-Selecting a track that is already selected will now automatically take you to the play button
-Fixed shop selection resetting to first object when leaving vehicle preview
-Fixed spamming exit button causing exit game to pop up over other menus
-Fixed paint booth and customize screen camera behavior. Camera now has smooth momentum and can no longer invert if you quickly move the mouse around
-Can no longer get stuck in track editor if playing on a controller only with no mouse access
-Fixed decals moving slightly after saving livery
-Fixed loading bar not showing
-Fixed some menu buttons not working with mouse until you moved it
-Fixed camera animation at the start of level if you have drivers stand camera selected
-Fixed a whole bunch of campaign bugs which you guys didnt know existed to begin with!
-Fixed some default physics settings on track objects
-Fixed not being able to place decals on cars perfectly flat horizontally
-Fixed spazzy inputs breaking customization screen
-Fixed culture setting not being set in initial set up scene, leading to loading errors in some languages
-Fixed bug that could cause start of replay to be off slightly, improved accuracy of replay playback overall
-Fixed no created tracks detection on new save
-Fixed best lap time sound not playing if getting a best lap time in a different car from the one you started with
-Fixed being unable to buy an item in the shop if first selecting an item that you cant afford
-Fixed being able to see price text when showing you cant afford something
-Fixed controller losing control in shop sometimes
-Fixed using back button from color selection in paint booth losing control with controller
-Fixed difficult to see checkbox highlights in decal editor
-Fixed resolution potentially showing wrong on first load
-Fixed ghosts sitting at center of world enabled before they actually start playing
-Fixed base track height not loading correctly when leaving terrain height editor
-Fixed manual angles not being enabled if going back to path editor after test driving
-Fixed w and a bringing up controller warning if controller is connected in level editor
-Fixed track edges not updating when deleting an object
-Fixed clicking add new track while an object is highlighted making it invisible
-Fixed object dots not going away when previewing all physics objects
-Fixed terrain height gizmo behaving strange under certain conditions
-Fixed track rename font to have caps
-Fixed reset buttons on keyboard showing controller warning
-Added a system to stop tires from visually clipping through bodies
New Features:
-Added adjustable main follow cam speed
-Added adjustable controller vibration amount
-Added ability to delete created tracks (I know, groundbreaking feature)
-Getting a track from a share code now also gets the creators name
-Ghost times board now keeps track of different vehicle types when changing vehicle from the pause menu
-Share button text now includes creators name in share text
-Added visible share code to level selection and leaderboards so you can see it without pasting the share text
-Added new font to clean up a ton of UI elements
-Added ability to search online tracks for track name or user name
-Added recently played list which saves the last 15 tracks you played
-Added track favoriting system, add tracks to your favorited list to easily find them at any time!
-Steering sensitivity now applies to controllers also
-Top Rated will now only be shown the first couple times you play, after that it will default to Top weekly
-Added menu to show all game controls (and it will be shown automatically to new players)
-Tracks you've gotten at least a bronze medal on in the campaign can now be played in the "campaign tracks" quick race section with any vehicle and full online leaderboards
-Added alternate livery choices when buying a new vehicle from the hobby shop, and 2 new livery options for each available vehicle to get started
-Adjusted vehicle cost and starting money for new players
-Ghost replays now are colored based on the main color of the vehicle they were recorded with
New Features But More Exciting:
-Added several recreations of real life INJORA wheels to the game!
-Campaign mode has been added, 10 campaign tracks created for first campaign
-Added dragons decal pack
-Added tribal decals pack
-Added rips decal pack
-Added more grills and lights decals
-Steam cloud saving support for all created tracks, vehicles, campaign progress, etc.
-Added track side flag decorations
-Added various rocks/boulders to track editor
-Added a couple bushes and plants to track editor
-Added some trees to track editor
-Added session marker system where you can set a reset point anywhere on the track, this is great for fixing tracks with bad start gate placement, practicing a certain section of a track, and will especially be useful in free roam mode once that is added!
-Added "Rewind" system to replace the old "reset to track" system. Because this is based on positions your car has actually been its much more useful for getting out bad situations and trying parts of a track repeatedly
-New vehicle added! ERX-4 4wd Rally car!
And this is just the beginning.