Major 18 July 2025 Build 19271337 Edited 18 July 2025 – 07:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Additions

  • Added an intro cinematic! Short and skippable, don't worry

  • Three new playable cats

  • 5 new weapons: adding 11 upgrade paths

  • A podium screen now shows at game over / win / pause

  • Once unlocked, a crab will always appear in the first wave 🦀

Gameplay & Balance

  • Bosses no longer teleport, they move properly now (and won't damage you if you're on the way)

  • Added a more visible healing effect, fitting the game's art style

  • You can now see when the damage up bonus is active (the red arrow)

  • More rerolls available at the start of a run

  • Some meta upgrades now have additional levels

Animation & Clarity

  • New death animation (I guess a lot of you won't see it :p)

  • Changing word now plays smoothly even when cinematics are skipped

  • New pickup animation for Catcoins

  • Damage numbers are now easier to read and use different colors

Balancing

  • Increase the range and base damage of the lick weapon

  • Increase the attack speed of the catstick weapon

  • Lasers stay alive longer

New Family Added – Thief!

A new weapon family has been added: Thief. It includes Woolball, Elastic, and the newly introduced weapon: Twig. This is the last change regarding weapon families.

As a heads-up, all families will include four weapons in version 1.0.

I know it's not the best to change weapon's families, but I promise, weapon's family and path won't move any more! I'll add more weapons, but no more changes to the existing ones!

What's next?

We're coming close to the 1.0 of the game that will feature 20 cats and more than 25 weapons, with more than 50 paths.

One last adventure will be added soon to the beta branch if you want to test it. It's the last adventure where you'll have to fight a lot of known enemies with some surprises.

A lot has happened during the last year, and the game has come a long way. As always, thank you all for you trust and feedback. It wouldn’t be the same without you!

See you soon!

Changed files in this update

