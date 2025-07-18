Major Additions

Added an intro cinematic ! Short and skippable, don't worry

Three new playable cats

5 new weapons : adding 11 upgrade paths

A podium screen now shows at game over / win / pause

Once unlocked, a crab will always appear in the first wave 🦀

Gameplay & Balance

Bosses no longer teleport , they move properly now (and won't damage you if you're on the way)

Added a more visible healing effect , fitting the game's art style

You can now see when the damage up bonus is active (the red arrow)

More rerolls available at the start of a run

Some meta upgrades now have additional levels

Animation & Clarity

New death animation (I guess a lot of you won't see it :p)

Changing word now plays smoothly even when cinematics are skipped

New pickup animation for Catcoins

Damage numbers are now easier to read and use different colors

Balancing

Increase the range and base damage of the lick weapon

Increase the attack speed of the catstick weapon

Lasers stay alive longer

New Family Added – Thief!

A new weapon family has been added: Thief. It includes Woolball, Elastic, and the newly introduced weapon: Twig. This is the last change regarding weapon families.

As a heads-up, all families will include four weapons in version 1.0.

I know it's not the best to change weapon's families, but I promise, weapon's family and path won't move any more! I'll add more weapons, but no more changes to the existing ones!

What's next?

We're coming close to the 1.0 of the game that will feature 20 cats and more than 25 weapons, with more than 50 paths.

One last adventure will be added soon to the beta branch if you want to test it. It's the last adventure where you'll have to fight a lot of known enemies with some surprises.

A lot has happened during the last year, and the game has come a long way. As always, thank you all for you trust and feedback. It wouldn’t be the same without you!

See you soon!