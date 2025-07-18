 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19271262 Edited 18 July 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v2.2.0

New!

  • You can now choose the starting tile wall.

A new game mode is planned for the next update.
Stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3085621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link