Hey all,

We're pushing a smaller update that fixes some bugs related to upgrades and skills, and introduces an additional function to Guard-O-Mats.

List of changes

Guard-O-Mats now give a passive damage resistance bonus while in your cargo hold, as well as helping out in some events

Fixed an issue with the Paladin’s shield charge getting an increased amount of momentum when it was used right after firing projectiles

Fixed an issue with the Manticore not being able to execute full melee combos, when the ‘Tinkering’ Flow Modifier and the ‘Speed’ main attributes were maxed out.

Fixed an issue where decoys spawned while having both the ‘Dramatic Departure’ (explody decoy) and the ‘Manifestation’ (decoy comes alive) subroutines wouldn't explode at the end of their lifetime.

The ‘Enthusiasm’ subroutine now correctly gives an action speed buff when swapping to a decoy

Fixed some minor graphical issues on the GUI

Thank you all for submitting bug reports and suggestions, keep'em coming!

-- Spiritus Games

