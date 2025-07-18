 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19271253 Edited 18 July 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all,

We're pushing a smaller update that fixes some bugs related to upgrades and skills, and introduces an additional function to Guard-O-Mats.

List of changes

  • Guard-O-Mats now give a passive damage resistance bonus while in your cargo hold, as well as helping out in some events

  • Fixed an issue with the Paladin’s shield charge getting an increased amount of momentum when it was used right after firing projectiles

  • Fixed an issue with the Manticore not being able to execute full melee combos, when the ‘Tinkering’ Flow Modifier and the ‘Speed’ main attributes were maxed out.

  • Fixed an issue where decoys spawned while having both the ‘Dramatic Departure’ (explody decoy) and the ‘Manifestation’ (decoy comes alive) subroutines wouldn't explode at the end of their lifetime.

  • The ‘Enthusiasm’ subroutine now correctly gives an action speed buff when swapping to a decoy

  • Fixed some minor graphical issues on the GUI

Thank you all for submitting bug reports and suggestions, keep'em coming!

-- Spiritus Games

