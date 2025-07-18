The wait is over!

Delirium: Echoes of the Domino opens the gates to its twisted and hypnotic world through Early Access. Thanks to everyone who supported the demo — now you can dive deeper and face the first wave of challenges in this one-of-a-kind domino roguelike.

🔮 What’s included in this version?

The Early Access version already offers a fully playable and highly replayable roguelike experience, with multiple game modes and bosses to shape your fate. Here’s what you’ll find:

✨ 6 unique game modes inspired by the Major Arcana:

The Magician : Start with +1 discard per round.

The High Priestess : Play 1 extra tile each turn.

The Empress : Begin each game with +$5.

The Emperor : Gain +$3 for every domino you sell.

The Hierophant : Start each round with one extra tile in hand.

The Lovers: Get +1 discard per round, but play 1 tile less per turn.

🗝️ 6 difficulty levels to challenge your mastery:

Clean Destiny : Default mode, no penalties.

Tied Hand : Start with one fewer discard.

Oracle’s Silence : You can’t buy any tiles during the first set.

Corrupted Market : Shop prices are increased.

Cursed Load : You have one fewer tile in hand.

Withered Echo: You earn half the usual coins per game.

😈 9 unique bosses that rewrite the rules of the game:

The Collector : Each discard permanently removes one tile.

The Demon : Playing one tile forces you to discard the rest.

Glitch : You only have two discards available.

Double : All double tiles give half their usual points.

Zero Dimension : Tiles containing a 0 give no points.

The Usurer : Playing the most-used tile drains all your money.

The Psychologist : You can only use half of your hand.

Your Boss : All tiles give half their usual points.

The Serpent: You can only place 3 tiles per round.

🧪 Why Early Access?

We believe in building this experience together with the community. Your feedback will help us balance the mechanics, improve systems, and expand content during development.

🔍 Stay in touch and join the Delirium!

This is just the beginning. Each tile brings you closer to breaking the cycle...

or losing yourself to it.