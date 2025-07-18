 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19271217 Edited 18 July 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The wait is over!
Delirium: Echoes of the Domino opens the gates to its twisted and hypnotic world through Early Access. Thanks to everyone who supported the demo — now you can dive deeper and face the first wave of challenges in this one-of-a-kind domino roguelike.

🔮 What’s included in this version?

The Early Access version already offers a fully playable and highly replayable roguelike experience, with multiple game modes and bosses to shape your fate. Here’s what you’ll find:

✨ 6 unique game modes inspired by the Major Arcana:

  • The Magician: Start with +1 discard per round.

  • The High Priestess: Play 1 extra tile each turn.

  • The Empress: Begin each game with +$5.

  • The Emperor: Gain +$3 for every domino you sell.

  • The Hierophant: Start each round with one extra tile in hand.

  • The Lovers: Get +1 discard per round, but play 1 tile less per turn.

🗝️ 6 difficulty levels to challenge your mastery:

  • Clean Destiny: Default mode, no penalties.

  • Tied Hand: Start with one fewer discard.

  • Oracle’s Silence: You can’t buy any tiles during the first set.

  • Corrupted Market: Shop prices are increased.

  • Cursed Load: You have one fewer tile in hand.

  • Withered Echo: You earn half the usual coins per game.

😈 9 unique bosses that rewrite the rules of the game:

  • The Collector: Each discard permanently removes one tile.

  • The Demon: Playing one tile forces you to discard the rest.

  • Glitch: You only have two discards available.

  • Double: All double tiles give half their usual points.

  • Zero Dimension: Tiles containing a 0 give no points.

  • The Usurer: Playing the most-used tile drains all your money.

  • The Psychologist: You can only use half of your hand.

  • Your Boss: All tiles give half their usual points.

  • The Serpent: You can only place 3 tiles per round.

🧪 Why Early Access?

We believe in building this experience together with the community. Your feedback will help us balance the mechanics, improve systems, and expand content during development.

🔍 Stay in touch and join the Delirium!

🖤 Add Delirium: Echoes of the Domino to your Wishlist
📸 Share your combos with #EchoesOfTheDomino

This is just the beginning. Each tile brings you closer to breaking the cycle...
or losing yourself to it.

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link