The wait is over!
Delirium: Echoes of the Domino opens the gates to its twisted and hypnotic world through Early Access. Thanks to everyone who supported the demo — now you can dive deeper and face the first wave of challenges in this one-of-a-kind domino roguelike.
🔮 What’s included in this version?
The Early Access version already offers a fully playable and highly replayable roguelike experience, with multiple game modes and bosses to shape your fate. Here’s what you’ll find:
✨ 6 unique game modes inspired by the Major Arcana:
The Magician: Start with +1 discard per round.
The High Priestess: Play 1 extra tile each turn.
The Empress: Begin each game with +$5.
The Emperor: Gain +$3 for every domino you sell.
The Hierophant: Start each round with one extra tile in hand.
The Lovers: Get +1 discard per round, but play 1 tile less per turn.
🗝️ 6 difficulty levels to challenge your mastery:
Clean Destiny: Default mode, no penalties.
Tied Hand: Start with one fewer discard.
Oracle’s Silence: You can’t buy any tiles during the first set.
Corrupted Market: Shop prices are increased.
Cursed Load: You have one fewer tile in hand.
Withered Echo: You earn half the usual coins per game.
😈 9 unique bosses that rewrite the rules of the game:
The Collector: Each discard permanently removes one tile.
The Demon: Playing one tile forces you to discard the rest.
Glitch: You only have two discards available.
Double: All double tiles give half their usual points.
Zero Dimension: Tiles containing a 0 give no points.
The Usurer: Playing the most-used tile drains all your money.
The Psychologist: You can only use half of your hand.
Your Boss: All tiles give half their usual points.
The Serpent: You can only place 3 tiles per round.
🧪 Why Early Access?
We believe in building this experience together with the community. Your feedback will help us balance the mechanics, improve systems, and expand content during development.
🔍 Stay in touch and join the Delirium!
This is just the beginning. Each tile brings you closer to breaking the cycle...
or losing yourself to it.