18 July 2025 Build 19271165 Edited 18 July 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cosmetics

  • New skins have been added

  • Skin selection is now available after hero selection

  • "Coming Soon" XBT info cards have been added

  • A desaturated death screen effect has been added

  • Added cinematic camera effects for Khan’s ultimate

Free Rotation

  • Inso

  • Queen

  • Khan

  • Panther

  • Freedom Fighter

Gameplay & Controls

  • Gear usage is now disabled while holding Shift

  • Ping activation is now disabled while holding the Windows key

  • Free camera window will no longer open automatically on the start screen

  • Minimap ping icon size increased

Bug Fixes & Optimization

  • Fixed scroll issue for Freedom Fighter

  • General performance optimizations applied

Balance Changes

Drones:

  • Escort Drone, Guardian Drone, and Ballistic Drone damage and HP reduced by 75%

XBT & Talent Adjustments:

  • Mantis’s Laser ATT increased from 120 → 160

  • Megaron Armor DEF reduced from 80 → 60

  • Insolence Talent 4B ATT increased from 25 → 100

SSA Team

