Cosmetics
New skins have been added
Skin selection is now available after hero selection
"Coming Soon" XBT info cards have been added
A desaturated death screen effect has been added
Added cinematic camera effects for Khan’s ultimate
Free Rotation
Inso
Queen
Khan
Panther
Freedom Fighter
Gameplay & Controls
Gear usage is now disabled while holding Shift
Ping activation is now disabled while holding the Windows key
Free camera window will no longer open automatically on the start screen
Minimap ping icon size increased
Bug Fixes & Optimization
Fixed scroll issue for Freedom Fighter
General performance optimizations applied
Balance Changes
Drones:
Escort Drone, Guardian Drone, and Ballistic Drone damage and HP reduced by 75%
XBT & Talent Adjustments:
Mantis’s Laser ATT increased from 120 → 160
Megaron Armor DEF reduced from 80 → 60
Insolence Talent 4B ATT increased from 25 → 100
SSA Team
