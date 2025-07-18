 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19271072
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added posters as placeable items in HQ

  • Added flare gun and related tasks

  • Added UID display to the end-game interface

  • Added damage multiplier for bullets on already damaged limbs (Nerf)

  • Adjusted the grip angle of the SVT-40

Changed files in this update

Depot 2719161
  • Loading history…
