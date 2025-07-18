Added posters as placeable items in HQ
Added flare gun and related tasks
Added UID display to the end-game interface
Added damage multiplier for bullets on already damaged limbs (Nerf)
Adjusted the grip angle of the SVT-40
Patch Note 1.3.10.0
