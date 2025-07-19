Changelog - v1.0.31
- Added a map system
- Introduced a dodge mechanic
- Added several new puzzles
- Streamlined existing puzzles and added subtle environmental hints
- Added new areas and content
- Introduced collectibles
- Expanded the lore
- Added new cutscenes with cinematic bars
- Rebalanced combat
- Limb-based damage for monsters
- All enemy attacks now have clear telegraphing before the swing
- Improved enemy AI
- Improved and expanded sound design, with updated mixing
- Enhanced lighting, shadows, and cleaned up multiple VFX and animations
- Greatly improved overall performance
- Added clean separation between shielded and non-shielded enemies
- Added tutorial-like segments to teach core mechanics naturally
- Added ultra-wide monitor support
- Fixed all text size issues on large resolutions
- Replaced generic item usage with visual interaction cues for all puzzles
- All in-game text (notes, items, messages, popups, signs) now responds to input method
