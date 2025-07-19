 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Changelog - v1.0.31

  • Added a map system
  • Introduced a dodge mechanic
  • Added several new puzzles
  • Streamlined existing puzzles and added subtle environmental hints
  • Added new areas and content
  • Introduced collectibles
  • Expanded the lore
  • Added new cutscenes with cinematic bars
  • Rebalanced combat
    - Limb-based damage for monsters
    - All enemy attacks now have clear telegraphing before the swing
    - Improved enemy AI
  • Improved and expanded sound design, with updated mixing
  • Enhanced lighting, shadows, and cleaned up multiple VFX and animations
  • Greatly improved overall performance
  • Added clean separation between shielded and non-shielded enemies
  • Added tutorial-like segments to teach core mechanics naturally
  • Added ultra-wide monitor support
  • Fixed all text size issues on large resolutions
  • Replaced generic item usage with visual interaction cues for all puzzles
  • All in-game text (notes, items, messages, popups, signs) now responds to input method

