18 July 2025 Build 19271042 Edited 18 July 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

TactiCon Update - Part 2

Hi again, here we have the second part of thiis Early Access Update! In programm we've got a new map, the Keybinding menu and some bugfixes!

Patch Note

Added

  • New Multiplayer & Skirmish Maps: Petal Clash

 Another brand-new map is available! A charming environment where you can fight for a strategic chokepoint and alleyway

  • Keybindings menu

You will be able to bind any keys you want, like organs, actions or camera movements.

Fixed

  • Multiplayer: Save & Load menu fixed. No longer breaks if there are old format save files in your disk.

    That's it for the TactiCon Update. We hope you will like it. Please don't hesitate to leave a review or provide feedback; it's greatly appreciated. Thanks!


