TactiCon Update - Part 2
Hi again, here we have the second part of thiis Early Access Update! In programm we've got a new map, the Keybinding menu and some bugfixes!
Patch Note
Added
New Multiplayer & Skirmish Maps: Petal Clash
Another brand-new map is available! A charming environment where you can fight for a strategic chokepoint and alleyway
Keybindings menu
You will be able to bind any keys you want, like organs, actions or camera movements.
Fixed
Multiplayer: Save & Load menu fixed. No longer breaks if there are old format save files in your disk.
That's it for the TactiCon Update. We hope you will like it. Please don't hesitate to leave a review or provide feedback; it's greatly appreciated. Thanks!
Changed files in this update