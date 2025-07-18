TactiCon Update - Part 2

Hi again, here we have the second part of thiis Early Access Update! In programm we've got a new map, the Keybinding menu and some bugfixes!

Patch Note

Added

New Multiplayer & Skirmish Maps: Petal Clash

Another brand-new map is available! A charming environment where you can fight for a strategic chokepoint and alleyway

Keybindings menu

You will be able to bind any keys you want, like organs, actions or camera movements.

Fixed