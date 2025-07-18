# 📢 Pixel Dungeon v2.30 Update is Live!

Hey adventurers!

We’ve just rolled out v2.30 with a couple of quality-of-life improvements — especially for content creators and dungeon masters alike:

🆕 **LIV Camera Integration**

We’ve added LIV camera support to help more creators easily record in-game footage content. Allowing selfie, FPOV, and 3rd person view. Capture your dungeon runs in style and bring your content to life with enhanced visuals!

🗺️ **Quest Completion Platform Upgrade**

The end-game summary platform now shows the map name and difficulty level you conquered. Share your achievements with the full glory of context!

As always, thanks for your support and keep those dungeon runs coming. If you encounter any issues or have feedback, drop us a message here!

Happy crawling!

