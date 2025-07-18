 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19270881
Just a quick fix that fixes a freeze when playing the Double Dash!! event. Also enabled a new intro video when the game starts! We worked super hard on it, let us know what you think!

Windows Depot 2626121
macOS Depot 2626122
