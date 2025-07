The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here —

BLACK STIGMA Early Access officially launched today, July 18 at 7:00 AM (UTC)!

But this is only the beginning.

A new journey begins, and we’re committed to shaping the future of BLACK STIGMA together with global masters.

Your feedback and ideas will play a key role in building a richer, deeper world of killers.

Let’s craft something unforgettable together.

— BLACK STIGMA Team