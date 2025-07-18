 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes

Highscore and Longest Runs

You can now see your best highscore for each difficulty and your furthest wave for each difficulty in the collection! When you get a new highscore or furthest wave for each it'll tell you too on the endgame screen

Basic controller Support

Basic controller support has been added.
It's mostly just moves the mouse for you to useful positions on the screen and allows you to click with the buttons. Definately in a very basic and early state but should be good enough to play with.

Changes

Shell -> Destroyed: If there is a Juicebox reduce it's countdown by 1 otherwise Create a Juicebox
Mirage -> Merge: Copy the Merge effects of each Token in your Set
Teal Board -> At the end of each Wave transform a random Spawnable into a random Spawnable. Start with a Potato on the board
Pink Board -> Now shows you how many free consume actions you have left
City Science Discovery 3 -> Your tokens on corners are twice as effective
Construction Site Evolution -> Starting from Wave 7 Enemies without Vest have Vest

Bug Fixes

Fixed Great Oak bug that caused it to transform into another Token and then disappear
Cookie is fixed and now triggers any Token before destroying

