Highscore and Longest Runs You can now see your best highscore for each difficulty and your furthest wave for each difficulty in the collection! When you get a new highscore or furthest wave for each it'll tell you too on the endgame screen



Basic controller Support Basic controller support has been added.

It's mostly just moves the mouse for you to useful positions on the screen and allows you to click with the buttons. Definately in a very basic and early state but should be good enough to play with.



Changes Shell -> Destroyed: If there is a Juicebox reduce it's countdown by 1 otherwise Create a Juicebox

Mirage -> Merge: Copy the Merge effects of each Token in your Set

Teal Board -> At the end of each Wave transform a random Spawnable into a random Spawnable. Start with a Potato on the board

Pink Board -> Now shows you how many free consume actions you have left

City Science Discovery 3 -> Your tokens on corners are twice as effective

Construction Site Evolution -> Starting from Wave 7 Enemies without Vest have Vest



Bug Fixes Fixed Great Oak bug that caused it to transform into another Token and then disappear

Cookie is fixed and now triggers any Token before destroying

