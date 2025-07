Hotifx (ID 16506) is now live!

This hotfix addresses only one issue: for new players, ALL scenarios were blocked (greyed out), even the tutorial ^^' The tutorial mission on Hopespark Hill will always be available now!

Sorry for the trouble, our bad!

To see if you have the latest patch, check the ID of your current game version by holding Left Alt in the Main Menu. If it's not the latest ID, restart Steam - this will force it to detect the update.