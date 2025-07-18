Patch 0.8.0 is out! Features a fightable ?????? in the Boss Arena, and additional combat changes, this is gonna be the last major update before 1.0 release!

...I did not count my patch numbers correctly. All good though!



I also added tutorial videos so that it is easier to grasp more confusing mechanics. Hopefully this makes the new player experience more intuitive.



////ADDITIONS////////////////////////////////////

- Fightable ?????? in the Boss Arena!

- Aerial landing lag for basic attacks when you land on the ground mid aerial attack animation. Gets halved if an entity was hit.

- New SFX for Hemi's Boomerang Star and Acro's Cyclone Blitz

- Added VFX and SFX for hitting invincible enemies + hitboxes when using Acro or Hemi's down air attack

- Implemented a surface rebounding technique when pressing Jump near a surface while being knocked back

- Added tutorial videos for many tutorial signs

- Made Counter Gale's dash 8 directional rather than a forced jump

- Added dialogue signs for the bosses in the Boss Arena resting room



////FIXES///////////////////////////////////

- Fixed bug where using Cyclone Blitz right when entering a door would lead to loud sounds



////QUALITY OF LIFE///////////////////////////////////

- Hemi's Up Tilt attacks and Paranimbus's Star Shoot attack gain charging stars VFX





If you run into any issues, please let me know! Thank you for playing.