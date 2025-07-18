 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19270654 Edited 18 July 2025 – 06:39:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.8.0 is out! Features a fightable ?????? in the Boss Arena, and additional combat changes, this is gonna be the last major update before 1.0 release!
...I did not count my patch numbers correctly. All good though!

I also added tutorial videos so that it is easier to grasp more confusing mechanics. Hopefully this makes the new player experience more intuitive.

////ADDITIONS////////////////////////////////////

- Fightable ?????? in the Boss Arena!

- Aerial landing lag for basic attacks when you land on the ground mid aerial attack animation. Gets halved if an entity was hit.

- New SFX for Hemi's Boomerang Star and Acro's Cyclone Blitz

- Added VFX and SFX for hitting invincible enemies + hitboxes when using Acro or Hemi's down air attack

- Implemented a surface rebounding technique when pressing Jump near a surface while being knocked back

- Added tutorial videos for many tutorial signs

- Made Counter Gale's dash 8 directional rather than a forced jump
- Added dialogue signs for the bosses in the Boss Arena resting room

////FIXES///////////////////////////////////

- Fixed bug where using Cyclone Blitz right when entering a door would lead to loud sounds

////QUALITY OF LIFE///////////////////////////////////

- Hemi's Up Tilt attacks and Paranimbus's Star Shoot attack gain charging stars VFX

If you run into any issues, please let me know! Thank you for playing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link