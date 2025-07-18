- If you have more than one modifier that lets you refresh for free, only one will be used up
- Fixed issue with adding phantom tiles to the letter bag when playing with a controller / Steamdeck
- Improved typing support when cycling through multiple letters
- Improved typing support for ING and ERS tiles - use Shift + I and Shift + E to input them
- Removed automatic typing support for wildcards (use 8 / * to insert manually), to reduce confusion
- Changed some random elements to favour player
- Fixed issue with saving and loading Special Round "Top 4 Tiles are Locked"
- Improved performance when using the Modifier "S and Z can be used interchangeably"
- Improved various interactions with mirror tiles, wildcard tiles, and exclamation tiles
Diamond Tiles that are locked will now retain their progression when unlocked- Sorry, this was broken! Will restore in a future patch
Thanks!
Mark
