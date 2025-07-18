 Skip to content
18 July 2025
One last patch for the week! Thanks again for your bug reports

  • If you have more than one modifier that lets you refresh for free, only one will be used up
  • Fixed issue with adding phantom tiles to the letter bag when playing with a controller / Steamdeck
  • Improved typing support when cycling through multiple letters
  • Improved typing support for ING and ERS tiles - use Shift + I and Shift + E to input them
  • Removed automatic typing support for wildcards (use 8 / * to insert manually), to reduce confusion
  • Changed some random elements to favour player
  • Fixed issue with saving and loading Special Round "Top 4 Tiles are Locked"
  • Improved performance when using the Modifier "S and Z can be used interchangeably"
  • Improved various interactions with mirror tiles, wildcard tiles, and exclamation tiles
  • Diamond Tiles that are locked will now retain their progression when unlocked - Sorry, this was broken! Will restore in a future patch


Thanks!

Mark

