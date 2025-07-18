 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19270589
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • When playing against 2-Player team, your Pot. Health now gets a 30% increase. We added this both to make 2v2 matches last a bit longer, and to give a solo player a bit more of a fighting chance in 1v2s!

Misc Changes

  • Mana bottles will now completely disappear from the game when playing with Mana Spawnrate at 0%.

  • When you're following a character while spectating a match, Ultimates will no longer take over your camera.

  • Increased the resolution of Mothilda's Walk Backward animation, which was below literally every other animation in the game.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a weird gap in the angelic nose's booger pile that showed up on large stages.

  • The Mothilda Resurrection match in Mooscles's chapter now properly resets on the second round.

  • Fixed a bug that rendered the Powerstache completely useless for Sadie.

  • Fixed an issue where objects attached to Mothilda (such as masks, or the powerstache) failed to appear in her landing animation.

  • Fixed an issue with the Musclevania minigame where the intro music started from at an incorrect point.

  • Fixed multiple bugs that made the enemies in Trial of Loyalty ignore some of Mothilda's abilities.

