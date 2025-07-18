When playing against 2-Player team, your Pot. Health now gets a 30% increase. We added this both to make 2v2 matches last a bit longer, and to give a solo player a bit more of a fighting chance in 1v2s!

Increased the resolution of Mothilda's Walk Backward animation, which was below literally every other animation in the game.

When you're following a character while spectating a match, Ultimates will no longer take over your camera.

Mana bottles will now completely disappear from the game when playing with Mana Spawnrate at 0%.

Fixed a weird gap in the angelic nose's booger pile that showed up on large stages.

The Mothilda Resurrection match in Mooscles's chapter now properly resets on the second round.

Fixed a bug that rendered the Powerstache completely useless for Sadie.

Fixed an issue where objects attached to Mothilda (such as masks, or the powerstache) failed to appear in her landing animation.

Fixed an issue with the Musclevania minigame where the intro music started from at an incorrect point.