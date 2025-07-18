🏠 Pause Houses

You can now pause the game! Just purchase a Pause House, and a new pause button will appear above the timer.

While paused, your fish will sleep safely. 😴

We're starting with 3 beautiful Pause Houses:

💬 Emotion Balloons

Fish now display emotion balloons above their heads whenever their mood changes.

This makes it easier to understand how they’re feeling and take better care of them! ❤️🐟

✅ Fixes & Improvements