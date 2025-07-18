 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19270586
Update notes via Steam Community

🏠 Pause Houses

You can now pause the game! Just purchase a Pause House, and a new pause button will appear above the timer.

While paused, your fish will sleep safely. 😴

We're starting with 3 beautiful Pause Houses:

💬 Emotion Balloons

Fish now display emotion balloons above their heads whenever their mood changes.
This makes it easier to understand how they’re feeling and take better care of them! ❤️🐟

✅ Fixes & Improvements

  • Icons added to Store, Ranking, Settings, and Move buttons

  • Animated color change in the status ball when minimized

  • 🐛 Bug Fix: Timer no longer stays active after closing and reopening the end-game screen

  • 🐛 Bug Fix: Cause of death now clearly shown in red text

  • 🐛 Bug Fix: Mouse icon now hidden during move action

  • 🐛 Bug Fix: Screen position resets correctly after using the Help, Minimize, or Exit buttons

  • 🐛 Bug Fix: All fish textures now display properly during the flop animation

  • 🐛 Bug Fix: Local fish names now correctly shown in the ranking

