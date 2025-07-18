 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19270508
  • New Prop
    • 8 and 6 round moonclips

  • New Functionality
    • Added Scanned Bay download progress

  • Bug Fixes
    • Fixed Keybindings for prop manipulation
    • Fixed the Generate button changing Course & Scoring Type
    • Fixed targets showing through low target stand sticks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1701371
macOS English Depot 1701373
