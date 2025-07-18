- New Prop
- 8 and 6 round moonclips
- New Functionality
- Added Scanned Bay download progress
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed Keybindings for prop manipulation
- Fixed the Generate button changing Course & Scoring Type
- Fixed targets showing through low target stand sticks
Moonclips, fixed keybinding and auto determine features
Update notes via Steam Community
