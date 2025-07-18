Thank you to all the comrades for your suggestions for improvement. (づ￣3￣)づ╭❤~ I hope everyone can provide more feedback. We will also strive to optimize our game to ensure a better gaming experience for everyone!

Update contents:

1. Optimized the issue where the game window failed to refresh the window settings when the player changed the system theme and adjusted the text size and resolution.

2. Optimized the parameters of small animals, making the proportion of their work larger.

3. Fixed the problem where small animals without workstations displayed abnormally on the employee list page after the player switched themes.

4. Fixed the issue where players would wake up the main game content by clicking on the blank area of the screen after entering the pet table mode.