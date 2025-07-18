Greetings from the ASURAJANG Team.

A game update will be performed on Thursday, June 5th, 2025, from 14:30 to 17:00 (UTC+9).

Please note that you will not be able to access the game during the update.

The update details are as follows.

\[Arena]

Invincibility Period following a Tag has been increased from 1s to 2.5s. (Disappears when an action is used.)

\[Battle - Common]

Damage reduction from Damage Scaling has been increased from 12% to 13%.

\[Characters]

HP Adjustment

The Base HP of the following characters has been increased by the following amounts.

Baju - 100

Brunn - 100

Deung-O - 150

Hanuman - 100

Kaisachi - 150

Payra - 100

Tetanuchi - 150

Wei - 100

Ryuan - 150

Bharata

Ultimage Gauge size has been increased from 200 to 230.

Brunn

Special Action DMG has been reduced from 200 to 170.

Deung-O

Recovery animation length for his Extra Action and Aerial Extra Action have been slightly reduced.

\[Bug Fixes]