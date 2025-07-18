 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings from the ASURAJANG Team.
A game update will be performed on Thursday, June 5th, 2025, from 14:30 to 17:00 (UTC+9).
Please note that you will not be able to access the game during the update.

The update details are as follows.

\[Arena]

  • Invincibility Period following a Tag has been increased from 1s to 2.5s. (Disappears when an action is used.)

\[Battle - Common]

  • Damage reduction from Damage Scaling has been increased from 12% to 13%.

\[Characters]

HP Adjustment

  • The Base HP of the following characters has been increased by the following amounts.

  • Baju - 100

  • Brunn - 100

  • Deung-O - 150

  • Hanuman - 100

  • Kaisachi - 150

  • Payra - 100

  • Tetanuchi - 150

  • Wei - 100

  • Ryuan - 150

Bharata

  • Ultimage Gauge size has been increased from 200 to 230.

Brunn

  • Special Action DMG has been reduced from 200 to 170.

Deung-O

  • Recovery animation length for his Extra Action and Aerial Extra Action have been slightly reduced.

\[Bug Fixes]

  • A bug where Battle Royale mode missions were not completable has been fixed.

  • A bug where Erin's Golden Weapon Achievement mission was not completable has been fixed.

  • A bug where certain characters (Yeoul, Kaisachi, etc.) did not perform their actions properly on the Arena rooftop has been fixed.

  • A bug where an error pop-up window appeared when recruiting party members has been fixed.

  • A bug where mission progress was not displayed correctly has been fixed.

  • A bug where it was possible for the wrong player to be designated for the victory ceremony when an Arena match ended in a Timeover has been fixed.

  • A bug where the spectator UI was not displayed correctly while spectating in the Arena has been fixed.

  • Fixed a bug that intermittently caused all input to be ignored when the game phase changed while the Party Chat window was active.

Changed files in this update

