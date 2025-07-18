Greetings from the ASURAJANG Team.
A game update will be performed on Thursday, June 5th, 2025, from 14:30 to 17:00 (UTC+9).
Please note that you will not be able to access the game during the update.
The update details are as follows.
\[Arena]
Invincibility Period following a Tag has been increased from 1s to 2.5s. (Disappears when an action is used.)
\[Battle - Common]
Damage reduction from Damage Scaling has been increased from 12% to 13%.
\[Characters]
HP Adjustment
The Base HP of the following characters has been increased by the following amounts.
Baju - 100
Brunn - 100
Deung-O - 150
Hanuman - 100
Kaisachi - 150
Payra - 100
Tetanuchi - 150
Wei - 100
Ryuan - 150
Bharata
Ultimage Gauge size has been increased from 200 to 230.
Brunn
Special Action DMG has been reduced from 200 to 170.
Deung-O
Recovery animation length for his Extra Action and Aerial Extra Action have been slightly reduced.
\[Bug Fixes]
A bug where Battle Royale mode missions were not completable has been fixed.
A bug where Erin's Golden Weapon Achievement mission was not completable has been fixed.
A bug where certain characters (Yeoul, Kaisachi, etc.) did not perform their actions properly on the Arena rooftop has been fixed.
A bug where an error pop-up window appeared when recruiting party members has been fixed.
A bug where mission progress was not displayed correctly has been fixed.
A bug where it was possible for the wrong player to be designated for the victory ceremony when an Arena match ended in a Timeover has been fixed.
A bug where the spectator UI was not displayed correctly while spectating in the Arena has been fixed.
Fixed a bug that intermittently caused all input to be ignored when the game phase changed while the Party Chat window was active.
Changed files in this update