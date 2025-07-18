 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19270374 Edited 18 July 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added omnivator travel functionality

  • Added secret behavior to the ticket machine

  • Added some secret panels

  • Changed how quest objectives are displayed, enabling better flavor text

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a few quest displaying bugs when using the mouse

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2654291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link