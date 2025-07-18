Changes
Added omnivator travel functionality
Added secret behavior to the ticket machine
Added some secret panels
Changed how quest objectives are displayed, enabling better flavor text
Bugfixes
Fixed a few quest displaying bugs when using the mouse
