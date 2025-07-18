Fixed an issue where failed redemption codes could not be reused

Fixed a bug where land did not properly revert to an untilled state

Fixed an issue where some planted land was incorrectly reset to untilled after the previous update

Fixed a bug where interacting with Luna during the farmhouse transfer could cause the game to freeze

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck at the starting point in the Carp Festival mini-game

Fixed a bug where the quick selector could not be used to switch weapons, items, or transformations under certain conditions

Added a new hotkey (F5) to forcibly unstuck the game in case of a softlock