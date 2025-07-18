 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19270289
  • Fixed an issue where failed redemption codes could not be reused

  • Fixed a bug where land did not properly revert to an untilled state

  • Fixed an issue where some planted land was incorrectly reset to untilled after the previous update

  • Fixed a bug where interacting with Luna during the farmhouse transfer could cause the game to freeze

  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck at the starting point in the Carp Festival mini-game

  • Fixed a bug where the quick selector could not be used to switch weapons, items, or transformations under certain conditions

  • Added a new hotkey (F5) to forcibly unstuck the game in case of a softlock

  • Added more logging to investigate the cooking-related freeze issue — if you encounter it again, please press F1 to submit a bug report. Thank you for your help❤

