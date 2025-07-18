Fixed an issue where failed redemption codes could not be reused
Fixed a bug where land did not properly revert to an untilled state
Fixed an issue where some planted land was incorrectly reset to untilled after the previous update
Fixed a bug where interacting with Luna during the farmhouse transfer could cause the game to freeze
Fixed an issue where players could get stuck at the starting point in the Carp Festival mini-game
Fixed a bug where the quick selector could not be used to switch weapons, items, or transformations under certain conditions
Added a new hotkey (F5) to forcibly unstuck the game in case of a softlock
Added more logging to investigate the cooking-related freeze issue — if you encounter it again, please press F1 to submit a bug report. Thank you for your help❤
Tales of Seikyu - 0.2.65 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
