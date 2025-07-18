 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Hi everyone, Yi Xian will be updated at 14:00 today(UTC+8).

1. Solitary Void Golden Scroll (Feng Xu): reduce 2 Cultivation when it is selected

2. M - Dotted Around: Star Power +2/3/4→1/1/2; add equal amount of Star Power (up to add 4/6/8→3/5/7 this way)

·M - Dotted Around is very suitable for Feng Xu. The combination in Immortality Phase with Water Hexagram, as well as in Incarnation Phase with Strike Vacuity, both performed too strongly. Therefore, the above adjustments have been temporarily made. We will continue to evaluate the strength of Feng Xu and make further adjustments as needed.


