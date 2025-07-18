- UI: The game has been simulating every piece of luggage, including when it is transferred between check-ins, baggage handling stations, and baggage claims. However, as the transfers occurred underground, they were not visible. The game now highlights baggage being transferred underground when a Baggage Handling Station is selected. Note that Baggage Handling Stations built at long distances may have transporters waiting a long time.
- Graphics: Added an option to change the visual style of restaurants (does not affect gameplay).
Update Notes for 18 Jul 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
