18 July 2025 Build 19270181 Edited 18 July 2025 – 05:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • UI: The game has been simulating every piece of luggage, including when it is transferred between check-ins, baggage handling stations, and baggage claims. However, as the transfers occurred underground, they were not visible. The game now highlights baggage being transferred underground when a Baggage Handling Station is selected. Note that Baggage Handling Stations built at long distances may have transporters waiting a long time.
  • Graphics: Added an option to change the visual style of restaurants (does not affect gameplay).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3197061
  • Loading history…
