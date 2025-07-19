Blazing ball bash:

1. The Timer has been removed from the Blazing ball bash gamemode and it will now be infinite.

2.Resolved issue where ball could be knocked "downward" after hitting the top of the net.

3. Resolved issue where certain moves would not increase the juggle count if immediately performed after a previous move.

4. Resolved issue where ball would not collide with net if immediately launched again after hitting the ground.

5. Greatly reduced issue where ball could go through the side walls