18 July 2025 Build 19269975 Edited 18 July 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

<Who’s at the Door?> Official Release Announcement

🩸 Experience every hallucination in full

📖 Full endings & story available

🌐 15 achievements can be unlocked

🌐 After viewing all endings, you can continue to discover more hallucinations in Endless Mode

🌐 Official and provisional translations provided

  • Official translations : English, Korean, Traditional/Simplified Chinese, Japanese, French, Indonesian, Latin American Spanish

  • Provisional translations : European Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, Russian, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese

  • Voice dubbing : English, Korean, Chinese, Japanese

🚪 Other features updated

  • Save feature added, allowing you to continue the game

  • Option added to progress faster after clearing the first ending

  • Option added for explicit image censorship

  • Option added for voice on text-only subtitles

Thanks to all the love you showed for the demo version we released earlier,

We were able to work even harder over the past month!

We're always open to your feedback,

so if you see anything lacking or anything that can be improved, please let us know.

We hope that our efforts can bring you delightfully chilling fun...

Enjoy the game! Thank you :D

SKONEC🎨

