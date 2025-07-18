<Who’s at the Door?> Official Release Announcement





🩸 Experience every hallucination in full

📖 Full endings & story available

🌐 15 achievements can be unlocked

🌐 After viewing all endings, you can continue to discover more hallucinations in Endless Mode

🌐 Official and provisional translations provided

Official translations : English, Korean, Traditional/Simplified Chinese, Japanese, French, Indonesian, Latin American Spanish

Provisional translations : European Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, Russian, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese

Voice dubbing : English, Korean, Chinese, Japanese



🚪 Other features updated

Save feature added, allowing you to continue the game

Option added to progress faster after clearing the first ending

Option added for explicit image censorship

Option added for voice on text-only subtitles





Thanks to all the love you showed for the demo version we released earlier,

We were able to work even harder over the past month!

We're always open to your feedback,

so if you see anything lacking or anything that can be improved, please let us know.

We hope that our efforts can bring you delightfully chilling fun...

Enjoy the game! Thank you :D

SKONEC🎨