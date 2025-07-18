 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Voice chat script has been reworked — should now be more stable and cause fewer problems.
  • Improved Ouija board interaction — it now attempts to find the most accurate match instead of selecting the first vaguely similar one.
  • Rebalanced max XP required for leveling up. Additional XP is now granted for extra content and quests.
  • Player movement speed is now independent of FPS.
  • Fixed a bug where the final window couldn’t be closed after completing the tutorial, preventing players from claiming their reward.
  • Fixed a bug where items collected by the rover from dead hunters would get stuck in its claw.
  • Fixed a bug where the "Darkness Demon" special hunt lacked the intended pitch-black darkness effect.
  • Fixed an issue where Level 3 Doppler failed to close the trap room.
  • Fixed a bug where artifacts would sometimes fail to load.
  • Perk descriptions have been updated with additional information
  • Sound calibration for the directional microphone during Honoring Soul has been further simplified (final stage).
  • Added increased sound level in the directional microphone when aimed toward the calibration point or the good part of the soul (to aid navigation on larger maps).
  • Reduced the chance of triggering an attack when failing sound calibration.
  • Reduced sanity loss on failing sound calibration.
  • The first 6 perk resets are now free. Additionally, the cost of resetting perks has been reduced

