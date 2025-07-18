- Voice chat script has been reworked — should now be more stable and cause fewer problems.
- Improved Ouija board interaction — it now attempts to find the most accurate match instead of selecting the first vaguely similar one.
- Rebalanced max XP required for leveling up. Additional XP is now granted for extra content and quests.
- Player movement speed is now independent of FPS.
- Fixed a bug where the final window couldn’t be closed after completing the tutorial, preventing players from claiming their reward.
- Fixed a bug where items collected by the rover from dead hunters would get stuck in its claw.
- Fixed a bug where the "Darkness Demon" special hunt lacked the intended pitch-black darkness effect.
- Fixed an issue where Level 3 Doppler failed to close the trap room.
- Fixed a bug where artifacts would sometimes fail to load.
- Perk descriptions have been updated with additional information
- Sound calibration for the directional microphone during Honoring Soul has been further simplified (final stage).
- Added increased sound level in the directional microphone when aimed toward the calibration point or the good part of the soul (to aid navigation on larger maps).
- Reduced the chance of triggering an attack when failing sound calibration.
- Reduced sanity loss on failing sound calibration.
- The first 6 perk resets are now free. Additionally, the cost of resetting perks has been reduced
