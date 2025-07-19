What began as a student project for the 2025 edition of the Ubisoft Game Lab Competition has grown into something much more.

Rebound Rush was developed in just 10 weeks as part of the competition, during which it earned the Best Art Direction award. Motivated by that recognition and the excitement surrounding the game, our team decided to take things further—polishing the experience, expanding the content, and preparing it for a full release.

Today, we're thrilled to finally share it with you on Steam.

Our small team of eight students put our hearts into every detail of this game. From the fast-paced gameplay to the hand-crafted visuals, Rebound Rush is the result of late nights, creativity, and passion. We truly hope you enjoy playing it as much as we loved making it.

Thank you for your support—and welcome to the rush!