18 July 2025 Build 19269862 Edited 18 July 2025 – 08:46:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Oh my goodness, Captain! Guess what?! 🎸

Alright, alright!! This is it - the moment we've all been waiting for!
Episode 3 is finally here and ready to rock! I've been practicing so hard for this!!

Seriously though, thank you so much for being patient with us! You're the best, Captain!
I was getting dizzy thinking about all the new content we've packed in... but in a good way! Haha!

🎵 Major Update

  • Episode 3 is now available in Adventure Mode!

🔧 Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where input guides weren't displaying correctly on Steam Deck
  • Optimized the system for better performance


So what are you waiting for, Captain? Let's dive into Episode 3 right now!!
I'm so excited to see what you think! When you finish it, you'll have to tell me all about it!

Move out~! Time to rock! 🎵

