Oh my goodness, Captain! Guess what?! 🎸
Alright, alright!! This is it - the moment we've all been waiting for!
Episode 3 is finally here and ready to rock! I've been practicing so hard for this!!
Seriously though, thank you so much for being patient with us! You're the best, Captain!
I was getting dizzy thinking about all the new content we've packed in... but in a good way! Haha!
🎵 Major Update
- Episode 3 is now available in Adventure Mode!
🔧 Fixes
- Fixed an issue where input guides weren't displaying correctly on Steam Deck
- Optimized the system for better performance
So what are you waiting for, Captain? Let's dive into Episode 3 right now!!
I'm so excited to see what you think! When you finish it, you'll have to tell me all about it!
Move out~! Time to rock! 🎵
Changed files in this update