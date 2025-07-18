🎵 Major Update

Episode 3 is now available in Adventure Mode!



🔧 Fixes

Fixed an issue where input guides weren't displaying correctly on Steam Deck



Optimized the system for better performance



Oh my goodness, Captain! Guess what?! 🎸Alright, alright!! This is it - the moment we've all been waiting for!Episode 3 is finally here and ready to rock! I've been practicing so hard for this!!Seriously though, thank you so much for being patient with us! You're the best, Captain!I was getting dizzy thinking about all the new content we've packed in... but in a good way! Haha!So what are you waiting for, Captain? Let's dive into Episode 3 right now!!I'm so excited to see what you think! When you finish it, you'll have to tell me all about it!Move out~! Time to rock! 🎵