 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19269835 Edited 18 July 2025 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The new version 1.1.0 introduces additional options in the Settings → Display menu:

  • Display Mode: Windowed, Borderless Window, Fullscreen

  • Resolution Presets: Support for both 16:9 and 16:10 monitors

This should make the game more comfortable to play across a wider range of screens and setups, including ultrawide and Steam Deck.

📌 How to use

Open the game, go to Options → Display, and choose the configuration that best fits your screen.

🛠️ More improvements coming soon

Thanks again for your feedback! I’m continuing to work on further improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3770442
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link