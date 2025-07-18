The new version 1.1.0 introduces additional options in the Settings → Display menu:

Display Mode: Windowed, Borderless Window, Fullscreen

Resolution Presets: Support for both 16:9 and 16:10 monitors

This should make the game more comfortable to play across a wider range of screens and setups, including ultrawide and Steam Deck.



📌 How to use

Open the game, go to Options → Display, and choose the configuration that best fits your screen.



🛠️ More improvements coming soon

Thanks again for your feedback! I’m continuing to work on further improvements.