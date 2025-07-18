B2025.7.18

OK1 - AI recruitment team may recruit teams that should not be recruited.

OK2 - Fix the error where the introduction book lacks pictures and reports an error.

OK3 - The issue that some copy in the English version is still in Chinese.

OK4 - Fix the problem where the lord's idea does not change after his wife's death, resulting in a red error message.

OK5 - Fix the issue that when a character being targeted by a spy dies, the spy's mission is not canceled.

OK6 - Fix the problem of lost development points after a manor is upgraded to a castle or city.

OK7 - Add a policy for Bohemia to establish the Kingdom of Bohemia.

OK8 - The function and description tips of the king's authority value.

OK9 - The connection between coercive oppression and authority during interactions.

OK10 - When the authority is sufficient, vassal wars can be forcibly mediated.