B2025.7.18
OK1-AI招募营队有可能招募到不应该招募的营队
OK2-修复介绍书籍缺少图片报错的问题
OK3-英文版本一些文案依旧是中文的问题
OK4-修复领主的想法因为妻子死亡后，没有更换导致红字的问题
OK5-修复被间谍盯上的角色，死亡后，该间谍的任务未取消的问题
OK6-修复庄园升级城堡和城市后的发展点丢失问题
OK7-给波西米亚增加建立波西米亚王国的政策
OK8-国王权威值的作用以及说明提示
OK9-交互时，强权压迫和权威关联
OK10-封臣战争当权威满足时，可以强制调停
OK11-权威和指定继承和指定继承法关联
OK1 - AI recruitment team may recruit teams that should not be recruited.
OK2 - Fix the error where the introduction book lacks pictures and reports an error.
OK3 - The issue that some copy in the English version is still in Chinese.
OK4 - Fix the problem where the lord's idea does not change after his wife's death, resulting in a red error message.
OK5 - Fix the issue that when a character being targeted by a spy dies, the spy's mission is not canceled.
OK6 - Fix the problem of lost development points after a manor is upgraded to a castle or city.
OK7 - Add a policy for Bohemia to establish the Kingdom of Bohemia.
OK8 - The function and description tips of the king's authority value.
OK9 - The connection between coercive oppression and authority during interactions.
OK10 - When the authority is sufficient, vassal wars can be forcibly mediated.
OK11 - The connection between authority, designated inheritance, and designated inheritance laws.
