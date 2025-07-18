- Fixed a bug where power distributors and mass driver driver connections would be lost when pasting blueprints (and especially rotating them)
- Fixed a bug where power distributors and mass drivers relative grid tile targets were not set correctly, which would take you to the wrong tile in the UI
- Fixed a bug where the dark matter station grid was not animating correctly if a power transmitter was using all the power from the station grid it was connected to
Localization and UI
- Show research type progress in the top left tech panel when necessary, so that you can see the specific type of research you need at a glance
- Improved localization of various phrases in the tech panel to reduce words overflowing in buttons
- Improved UI of new game panel to accomodate overflowing translated languages better
- Localization pass
