 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19269792 Edited 18 July 2025 – 04:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where power distributors and mass driver driver connections would be lost when pasting blueprints (and especially rotating them)
  • Fixed a bug where power distributors and mass drivers relative grid tile targets were not set correctly, which would take you to the wrong tile in the UI
  • Fixed a bug where the dark matter station grid was not animating correctly if a power transmitter was using all the power from the station grid it was connected to


Localization and UI
  • Show research type progress in the top left tech panel when necessary, so that you can see the specific type of research you need at a glance
  • Improved localization of various phrases in the tech panel to reduce words overflowing in buttons
  • Improved UI of new game panel to accomodate overflowing translated languages better
  • Localization pass

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 1383151
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1383152
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link