18 July 2025 Build 19269674 Edited 18 July 2025 – 04:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Resolved an issue where workers and customers heading to the casino hotel via transportation were not being saved properly.

  • Fixed a bug where elevator and escalator icons wouldn’t change to the switchboard icon when connected.

  • Corrected an issue where cars sent to recycling lost their ownership, but the car's owner variable still referenced the recycled human object.

  • Fixed a text rendering glitch in the utility info panel when consumption values exceeded two digits.

  • Jukeboxes no longer play music animations when the room is closed.

  • Fixed a bug where delivery persons would lose their boxes and fetch them again after save/load, if the delivery truck was still at the stop.

  • Corrected an issue where increasing contractor numbers didn’t actually increase the number of builders on the map until the next system check.

  • Fixed a bug where, if a save was made while a delivery truck was en route (but hadn’t arrived), the truck would endlessly loop and delivery persons wouldn’t exit.

  • Resolved a logic error that caused receptionists to work on incorrect items when assigned to a room.

  • Fixed a bug where customers would get stuck trying to use both a bed and a wardrobe simultaneously.

  • In the Casino Games menu, switching between games now correctly updates the overlay without needing to select a game.

  • Fixed an issue where car towers would not arrive and would instead despawn cars immediately after being called.

  • Items with user slots can now be properly activated and deactivated.

  • Customers now prioritize items with an active provider and recheck for one while waiting in line.

  • Fixed a bug where housekeepers would remain in the “getting a dirty sheet” state if no laundry detergent was available in storage.

  • Hair conditioner demand now correctly displays in the inventory window.

  • Improved the performance of the room service hours system and achievement checks by removing reliance on outdated room-type-based service design.

  • Added missing room service hour checks to several AI modules.

  • Resolved an issue where, after a large room was split in two, the right-side room remained open.

  • Fixed a bug where some employees would continue working even after the room had been closed.

  • Removed unnecessary connector lines from switchboard icons, which were causing memory issues in late-game saves.

  • Fixed a bug where the garage vehicle name input field conflicted with the room name input in the room menu.

  • Purchased garage vehicles now properly exit the recycle pool and don’t reset when the “for sale” pool is renewed.

  • Fixed an issue where worker truck owners were not saved properly.

  • Cars no longer park in the same spot after loading a save.

  • Fixed syncing issues in the Private Vehicle menu when a car was abandoned.

  • Fixed a bug where the subway wouldn’t arrive at the casino hotel after being dispatched from the city.

  • Resolved a stack overflow caused by tow trucks after completing a tow.

  • Fixed an issue where subway wagons didn’t spawn with the locomotive.

  • Resolved an issue where bus sprites would stack on top of each other.

  • Fixed a bug where departing passengers would add themselves to the passenger list before arriving at the station, causing them to wait for the next vehicle — even if it was more than 2 hours later.

  • Resolved an issue where completed hours for transportation vehicles were not being saved correctly, causing them to arrive twice in the same scheduled hour after loading a save.

Changed depots in publictest branch

View more data in app history for build 19269674
Windows Depot 1457031
macOS Depot 1457032
