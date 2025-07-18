Resolved an issue where workers and customers heading to the casino hotel via transportation were not being saved properly.

Fixed a bug where elevator and escalator icons wouldn’t change to the switchboard icon when connected.

Corrected an issue where cars sent to recycling lost their ownership, but the car's owner variable still referenced the recycled human object.

Fixed a text rendering glitch in the utility info panel when consumption values exceeded two digits.

Jukeboxes no longer play music animations when the room is closed.

Fixed a bug where delivery persons would lose their boxes and fetch them again after save/load, if the delivery truck was still at the stop.

Corrected an issue where increasing contractor numbers didn’t actually increase the number of builders on the map until the next system check.

Fixed a bug where, if a save was made while a delivery truck was en route (but hadn’t arrived), the truck would endlessly loop and delivery persons wouldn’t exit.

Resolved a logic error that caused receptionists to work on incorrect items when assigned to a room.

Fixed a bug where customers would get stuck trying to use both a bed and a wardrobe simultaneously.

In the Casino Games menu, switching between games now correctly updates the overlay without needing to select a game.

Fixed an issue where car towers would not arrive and would instead despawn cars immediately after being called.

Items with user slots can now be properly activated and deactivated.

Customers now prioritize items with an active provider and recheck for one while waiting in line.

Fixed a bug where housekeepers would remain in the “getting a dirty sheet” state if no laundry detergent was available in storage.

Hair conditioner demand now correctly displays in the inventory window.

Improved the performance of the room service hours system and achievement checks by removing reliance on outdated room-type-based service design.

Added missing room service hour checks to several AI modules.

Resolved an issue where, after a large room was split in two, the right-side room remained open.

Fixed a bug where some employees would continue working even after the room had been closed.

Removed unnecessary connector lines from switchboard icons, which were causing memory issues in late-game saves.

Fixed a bug where the garage vehicle name input field conflicted with the room name input in the room menu.

Purchased garage vehicles now properly exit the recycle pool and don’t reset when the “for sale” pool is renewed.

Fixed an issue where worker truck owners were not saved properly.

Cars no longer park in the same spot after loading a save.

Fixed syncing issues in the Private Vehicle menu when a car was abandoned.

Fixed a bug where the subway wouldn’t arrive at the casino hotel after being dispatched from the city.

Resolved a stack overflow caused by tow trucks after completing a tow.

Fixed an issue where subway wagons didn’t spawn with the locomotive.

Resolved an issue where bus sprites would stack on top of each other.

Fixed a bug where departing passengers would add themselves to the passenger list before arriving at the station, causing them to wait for the next vehicle — even if it was more than 2 hours later.