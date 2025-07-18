This update is includes a fix for some memory leak issues. Other than that, this update mainly just involves internal engine changes. This should translate to a smoother and more stable experience for players.
v1.1.11 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Ato Content Depot 1096181
Linux Ato Linux Content Depot 1096182
macOS Ato Mac Depot Depot 1096183
