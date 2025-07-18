 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19269641 Edited 18 July 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is includes a fix for some memory leak issues. Other than that, this update mainly just involves internal engine changes. This should translate to a smoother and more stable experience for players.

Changed files in this update

