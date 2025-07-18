- New Class, Fighter! His special attack reduces enemy armor by a percentage and can stack.

- Show level on item icons.

- Game should default to main monitor on multiple monitor setups.

- Healing spell now costs `10 + (10% of max deity power)` to cast. Previously flat spell cost of 10.

- Lightning Bolt damage increased from `(1 + deitylevel) * 1.25` to `(1 + deitylevel) * 1.5`

- Increase Barbarian power-per-level from `0.5` to `0.75`

- Order character tabs in inventory panel with same order as players in party.

- General item value increase.

- Steam Rich Presence started.