0.9.5.3
- Keypad Enter can be used instead of the normal Enter key.
- Enter and Keypad Enter are now reserved and can't be used as a keybinding.
- Bug fix - Fixed delivery copters dropping stuff at your stash off, then sitting there unmoving.
- Bug fix - Fixed flying cargo units stopping at your resource locations unmoving.
- Bug fix - Fixed tube filters not working in some cases.
- Crash fix - Fixed a crash when selecting certain ruins.
- Crash fix - Fixed crash when combat units were destroyed.
- Crash fix - Fixed a crash occurring sometimes in land-buying mode.
Changed files in this update