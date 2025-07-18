 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

0.9.5.3

- Keypad Enter can be used instead of the normal Enter key.

- Enter and Keypad Enter are now reserved and can't be used as a keybinding.

- Bug fix - Fixed delivery copters dropping stuff at your stash off, then sitting there unmoving.

- Bug fix - Fixed flying cargo units stopping at your resource locations unmoving.

- Bug fix - Fixed tube filters not working in some cases.

- Crash fix - Fixed a crash when selecting certain ruins.

- Crash fix - Fixed crash when combat units were destroyed.

- Crash fix - Fixed a crash occurring sometimes in land-buying mode.

Changed files in this update

