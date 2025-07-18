 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19269484
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Red and black candles for the pentagram

  • Updated torch flames

  • Chopped idols now have shiny metal inside rather than wood

  • Chopped fruit tree leaves are green inside instead of wood

  • Stopped being able to interact with objects through walls

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2961061
macOS English Depot 2961062
