18 July 2025 Build 19269478 Edited 18 July 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

City of Cats Update 0.0.2.021 - Controller Support & Quality of Life Improvements

That time has come where there's another update based on your feedback and the roadmap. Here's what's new:

Controller Support

Complete gamepad compatibility is now live. Yes, this does mean that nearly all of City of Cats now works on Steamdeck. However, lower your settings to medium or low. This is something I'm looking into. Controller support has been requested but it does also just feel right so here's the new feature list:

  • Full controller support

  • Customisable keybinds - reassign any action to any button

  • Seamless switching between keyboard and controller anytime you like

  • Dynamic button prompts that update based on your current input method

Note: one of the camera modes is not very fun with a controller but I'd rather leave the choice in for everyone just in case.

Display & Audio Options

Proper settings menus are finally here:

  • Multiple resolution options

  • Separate volume controls for music, SFX, and ambient audio

  • Windowed, fullscreen, and borderless window modes

  • Consistent styling throughout the settings menu

Journal Improvements

Cat levelling is now much more transparent. Your journal displays exactly how stats will change when levelling up, giving you an idea of what's to come from following your instincts. I've also added a small door indicator to show when you have access to houses. You can see below the current level has no house access but the next one allows the cat in houses

Final Notes

I'm continuing to work through the roadmap and will have more updates soon as well as new additions in the roadmap found here -> Roadmap

Full Changelog

  • New Features

    • Controller Support with full keybind support

    • Live control scheme swapping

    • Resolution and audio settings (finally!)

    • Added a way to see how your cat stats will change when levelling up (journal)

  • General Fixes/Improvements

    • Fixed an issue that would cause the instinct to "sit under a bush" to be impossible to complete

    • Fixed an issue that caused the weather to change very quickly

    • Fixed issues with anims/actions not stopping movement

    • Fixed an issue that cause the settings menu not to open

    • Cleaned up settings UI to match the rest of the game

    • Improved stability with settings

    • Fixed a bug that caused eating sounds to be played indefinitely under specific circumstances

    • Fixed issue where it became impossible to become a pet even if you had a collar

    • Added House Access Identifiers to the journal screen so you can quickly see if you have access to houses and if your next level has house access

    • Fixed some colliders for the doors colliding with the player camera

    • Fixed an issue that caused the camera mode to sometimes not be applied when it was changed

