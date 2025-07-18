City of Cats Update 0.0.2.021 - Controller Support & Quality of Life Improvements
That time has come where there's another update based on your feedback and the roadmap. Here's what's new:
Controller Support
Complete gamepad compatibility is now live. Yes, this does mean that nearly all of City of Cats now works on Steamdeck. However, lower your settings to medium or low. This is something I'm looking into. Controller support has been requested but it does also just feel right so here's the new feature list:
Full controller support
Customisable keybinds - reassign any action to any button
Seamless switching between keyboard and controller anytime you like
Dynamic button prompts that update based on your current input method
Note: one of the camera modes is not very fun with a controller but I'd rather leave the choice in for everyone just in case.
Display & Audio Options
Proper settings menus are finally here:
Multiple resolution options
Separate volume controls for music, SFX, and ambient audio
Windowed, fullscreen, and borderless window modes
Consistent styling throughout the settings menu
Journal Improvements
Cat levelling is now much more transparent. Your journal displays exactly how stats will change when levelling up, giving you an idea of what's to come from following your instincts. I've also added a small door indicator to show when you have access to houses. You can see below the current level has no house access but the next one allows the cat in houses
Final Notes
I'm continuing to work through the roadmap and will have more updates soon as well as new additions in the roadmap found here -> Roadmap
Full Changelog
New Features
Controller Support with full keybind support
Live control scheme swapping
Resolution and audio settings (finally!)
Added a way to see how your cat stats will change when levelling up (journal)
General Fixes/Improvements
Fixed an issue that would cause the instinct to "sit under a bush" to be impossible to complete
Fixed an issue that caused the weather to change very quickly
Fixed issues with anims/actions not stopping movement
Fixed an issue that cause the settings menu not to open
Cleaned up settings UI to match the rest of the game
Improved stability with settings
Fixed a bug that caused eating sounds to be played indefinitely under specific circumstances
Fixed issue where it became impossible to become a pet even if you had a collar
Added House Access Identifiers to the journal screen so you can quickly see if you have access to houses and if your next level has house access
Fixed some colliders for the doors colliding with the player camera
Fixed an issue that caused the camera mode to sometimes not be applied when it was changed
Changed files in this update