City of Cats Update 0.0.2.021 - Controller Support & Quality of Life Improvements

That time has come where there's another update based on your feedback and the roadmap. Here's what's new:

Controller Support

Complete gamepad compatibility is now live. Yes, this does mean that nearly all of City of Cats now works on Steamdeck. However, lower your settings to medium or low. This is something I'm looking into. Controller support has been requested but it does also just feel right so here's the new feature list:

Full controller support

Customisable keybinds - reassign any action to any button

Seamless switching between keyboard and controller anytime you like

Dynamic button prompts that update based on your current input method

Note: one of the camera modes is not very fun with a controller but I'd rather leave the choice in for everyone just in case.

Display & Audio Options

Proper settings menus are finally here:

Multiple resolution options

Separate volume controls for music, SFX, and ambient audio

Windowed, fullscreen, and borderless window modes

Consistent styling throughout the settings menu

Journal Improvements

Cat levelling is now much more transparent. Your journal displays exactly how stats will change when levelling up, giving you an idea of what's to come from following your instincts. I've also added a small door indicator to show when you have access to houses. You can see below the current level has no house access but the next one allows the cat in houses

Final Notes

I'm continuing to work through the roadmap and will have more updates soon as well as new additions in the roadmap found here -> Roadmap

Full Changelog