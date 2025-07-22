Answer the call of legend and pierce through the darkness in Britain!

New packages will be added after the update.

Check below for more details!

👑 07/23 (Wed) New Packages

■ New Packages

- Availability Period (UTC): 07/23 (Wed) After Maintenance - 08/05 (Tue) 23:59

Package Content Unlock Condition(s) Purchase Limit Valla Acquisition Bonus - Rate Up Summon Ticket x1 Obtain Valla 1 time Valla Chivalry 1 Achievement Bonus - Rare Hound Statue x10 Reach Valla Chivalry 1 Valla Chivalry 1 Relay - Legendary Master Memory Stone x1 - Rate Up Summon Ticket x5 - 100 Stamina Chest x5 - Paid Crystals x200 Reach Valla Chivalry 1 Valla Chivalry 3 Achievement Bonus - Pedestal x10 Reach Valla Chivalry 3 Valla Chivalry 3 Relay - Legendary Master Memory Stone x2 - Rate Up Summon Ticket x10 - 100 Stamina Chest x10 - Paid Crystals x400 Reach Valla Chivalry 3 and purchase the previous Relay Package Valla Chivalry 5 Achievement Bonus - Flame Relic Summon Ticket x5 Reach Valla Chivalry 5 Valla Chivalry 5 Relay - Legendary Master Memory Stone x4 - Rate Up Summon Ticket x20 - 6★ Equipment Selection Chest (Legendary) x30 - 100 Stamina Chest x15 - Paid Crystals x800 Reach Valla Chivalry 5 and purchase the previous Relay Package Valla Chivalry 7 Achievement Bonus - Special Summon Ticket x10 Reach Valla Chivalry 7 Valla Chivalry 7 Relay - \[Legendary] Valla x1 - Rate Up Summon Ticket x40 - Legendary Hound Talisman x10 - Legendary Tome of Flame x10 - 100 Stamina Chest x30 - Paid Crystals x1,600 Reach Valla Chivalry 7 and purchase the previous Relay Package Valla Chivalry 9 Achievement Bonus - Free Crystals x500 Reach Valla Chivalry 9 Valla Chivalry 9 Relay - 6★ Equipment Selection Chest (Legendary) x100 - 100 Stamina Chest x40 - Legendary Hound Talisman x30 - Legendary Tome of Flame x40 - Paid Crystals x2,150 Reach Valla Chivalry 9 and purchase the previous Relay Package Chivalry Relay Complete Bonus - Legendary Master Memory Stone x20 - Free Crystals x2,150 Purchase all Relay Packages





- Availability Period (UTC): 07/23 (Wed) After Maintenance - Until Further Notice

Package Content Unlock Condition(s) Purchase Limit Weekly Equipment Engraving Pk 2 - Forged Fragment x1,800 - Stat Change Stone x50 - Paid Crystals x400 Clear Main Story \[Normal Chapter 4] 5 per week

* Purchase limits for Weekly Packages reset every Monday 00:00 (UTC).

- Availability Period (UTC): - 07/23 (Wed) After Maintenance - 08/05 (Tue) 23:59

Package Content Unlock Condition(s) Purchase Limit Lgnd Relic Elmnt Enhance Pack - Legendary Relic Shard Summon Selection Ticket x1 - Gold x1,200,000 - Paid Crystals x2,150 Clear Main Story \[Hard Mode Chapter 2-7] 10 times

■ Notes

* The packages or its individual components may be available again in the future.

* The sales period is subject to change. We will inform you through a notice in the event any changes occur.

* Each package can only be purchased a set number of times during their availability period.

* Payment methods for each package vary. More details are available in the game.

* Content list and rate information are available in the game. \[Check the Rate Info Guide]

