 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19269472 Edited 22 July 2025 – 23:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Answer the call of legend and pierce through the darkness in Britain!

Welcome to ‘King Arthur: Legends Rise’.

New packages will be added after the update.

 

Check below for more details!

 

 

👑 07/23 (Wed) New Packages

 

 

■ New Packages

 

- Availability Period (UTC): 07/23 (Wed) After Maintenance - 08/05 (Tue) 23:59

Package

Content

Unlock Condition(s)

Purchase Limit

Valla Acquisition Bonus

 

- Rate Up Summon Ticket x1

Obtain Valla

1 time

Valla Chivalry 1

Achievement Bonus

- Rare Hound Statue x10

Reach Valla Chivalry 1

Valla Chivalry 1

Relay

- Legendary Master Memory Stone x1

- Rate Up Summon Ticket x5

- 100 Stamina Chest x5

- Paid Crystals x200

Reach Valla Chivalry 1

Valla Chivalry 3

Achievement Bonus

- Pedestal x10

Reach Valla Chivalry 3

Valla Chivalry 3

Relay

- Legendary Master Memory Stone x2

- Rate Up Summon Ticket x10

- 100 Stamina Chest x10

- Paid Crystals x400

Reach Valla Chivalry 3

and purchase the previous Relay Package

Valla Chivalry 5

Achievement Bonus

- Flame Relic Summon Ticket x5

Reach Valla Chivalry 5

Valla Chivalry 5

Relay

- Legendary Master Memory Stone x4

- Rate Up Summon Ticket x20

- 6★ Equipment Selection Chest (Legendary) x30

- 100 Stamina Chest x15

- Paid Crystals x800

Reach Valla Chivalry 5

and purchase the previous Relay Package

Valla Chivalry 7

Achievement Bonus

- Special Summon Ticket x10

Reach Valla Chivalry 7

Valla Chivalry 7

Relay

- \[Legendary] Valla x1

- Rate Up Summon Ticket x40

- Legendary Hound Talisman x10

- Legendary Tome of Flame x10

- 100 Stamina Chest x30

- Paid Crystals x1,600

Reach Valla Chivalry 7

and purchase the previous Relay Package

Valla Chivalry 9

Achievement Bonus

- Free Crystals x500

Reach Valla Chivalry 9

Valla Chivalry 9

Relay

- 6★ Equipment Selection Chest (Legendary) x100

- 100 Stamina Chest x40

- Legendary Hound Talisman x30

- Legendary Tome of Flame x40

- Paid Crystals x2,150

Reach Valla Chivalry 9

and purchase the previous Relay Package

Chivalry Relay

Complete Bonus

- Legendary Master Memory Stone x20

- Free Crystals x2,150

Purchase all Relay Packages


 

- Availability Period (UTC): 07/23 (Wed) After Maintenance - Until Further Notice

Package

Content

Unlock Condition(s)

Purchase Limit

Weekly Equipment Engraving Pk 2

- Forged Fragment x1,800

- Stat Change Stone x50

- Paid Crystals x400

Clear Main Story

\[Normal Chapter 4]

5 per week

* Purchase limits for Weekly Packages reset every Monday 00:00 (UTC).

 

 

- Availability Period (UTC): - 07/23 (Wed) After Maintenance - 08/05 (Tue) 23:59

Package

Content

Unlock Condition(s)

Purchase Limit

Lgnd Relic Elmnt Enhance Pack

- Legendary Relic Shard Summon Selection Ticket x1

- Gold x1,200,000

- Paid Crystals x2,150

Clear Main Story

\[Hard Mode Chapter 2-7]

10 times

 

 

■ Notes

* The packages or its individual components may be available again in the future.

* The sales period is subject to change. We will inform you through a notice in the event any changes occur.

* Each package can only be purchased a set number of times during their availability period.

* Payment methods for each package vary. More details are available in the game.

* Content list and rate information are available in the game. \[Check the Rate Info Guide]

 

 

 

Thank you.


Changed files in this update

Depot 2279731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link