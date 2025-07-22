Answer the call of legend and pierce through the darkness in Britain!
Welcome to ‘King Arthur: Legends Rise’.
New packages will be added after the update.
Check below for more details!
👑 07/23 (Wed) New Packages
■ New Packages
- Availability Period (UTC): 07/23 (Wed) After Maintenance - 08/05 (Tue) 23:59
Package
Content
Unlock Condition(s)
Purchase Limit
Valla Acquisition Bonus
- Rate Up Summon Ticket x1
Obtain Valla
1 time
Valla Chivalry 1
Achievement Bonus
- Rare Hound Statue x10
Reach Valla Chivalry 1
Valla Chivalry 1
Relay
- Legendary Master Memory Stone x1
- Rate Up Summon Ticket x5
- 100 Stamina Chest x5
- Paid Crystals x200
Reach Valla Chivalry 1
Valla Chivalry 3
Achievement Bonus
- Pedestal x10
Reach Valla Chivalry 3
Valla Chivalry 3
Relay
- Legendary Master Memory Stone x2
- Rate Up Summon Ticket x10
- 100 Stamina Chest x10
- Paid Crystals x400
Reach Valla Chivalry 3
and purchase the previous Relay Package
Valla Chivalry 5
Achievement Bonus
- Flame Relic Summon Ticket x5
Reach Valla Chivalry 5
Valla Chivalry 5
Relay
- Legendary Master Memory Stone x4
- Rate Up Summon Ticket x20
- 6★ Equipment Selection Chest (Legendary) x30
- 100 Stamina Chest x15
- Paid Crystals x800
Reach Valla Chivalry 5
and purchase the previous Relay Package
Valla Chivalry 7
Achievement Bonus
- Special Summon Ticket x10
Reach Valla Chivalry 7
Valla Chivalry 7
Relay
- \[Legendary] Valla x1
- Rate Up Summon Ticket x40
- Legendary Hound Talisman x10
- Legendary Tome of Flame x10
- 100 Stamina Chest x30
- Paid Crystals x1,600
Reach Valla Chivalry 7
and purchase the previous Relay Package
Valla Chivalry 9
Achievement Bonus
- Free Crystals x500
Reach Valla Chivalry 9
Valla Chivalry 9
Relay
- 6★ Equipment Selection Chest (Legendary) x100
- 100 Stamina Chest x40
- Legendary Hound Talisman x30
- Legendary Tome of Flame x40
- Paid Crystals x2,150
Reach Valla Chivalry 9
and purchase the previous Relay Package
Chivalry Relay
Complete Bonus
- Legendary Master Memory Stone x20
- Free Crystals x2,150
Purchase all Relay Packages
- Availability Period (UTC): 07/23 (Wed) After Maintenance - Until Further Notice
Package
Content
Unlock Condition(s)
Purchase Limit
Weekly Equipment Engraving Pk 2
- Forged Fragment x1,800
- Stat Change Stone x50
- Paid Crystals x400
Clear Main Story
\[Normal Chapter 4]
5 per week
* Purchase limits for Weekly Packages reset every Monday 00:00 (UTC).
- Availability Period (UTC): - 07/23 (Wed) After Maintenance - 08/05 (Tue) 23:59
Package
Content
Unlock Condition(s)
Purchase Limit
Lgnd Relic Elmnt Enhance Pack
- Legendary Relic Shard Summon Selection Ticket x1
- Gold x1,200,000
- Paid Crystals x2,150
Clear Main Story
\[Hard Mode Chapter 2-7]
10 times
■ Notes
* The packages or its individual components may be available again in the future.
* The sales period is subject to change. We will inform you through a notice in the event any changes occur.
* Each package can only be purchased a set number of times during their availability period.
* Payment methods for each package vary. More details are available in the game.
* Content list and rate information are available in the game. \[Check the Rate Info Guide]
