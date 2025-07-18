大家最期待的現場互動時間來啦
每天都有不同的藝人等著你
來跟他們聊聊天、熱情打Call吧
期待與你在漫博相見
漫博展期
時間：2025/7/24 - 7/28
地點：台北世貿一館
官方網站：
https://virtualfrenzy.dreamcity.studio/
第九遊戲社群公告：
https://twitter.com/Ninth_Games/status/1943627160800915601
