18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

大家最期待的現場互動時間來啦

每天都有不同的藝人等著你

來跟他們聊聊天、熱情打Call吧

期待與你在漫博相見

漫博展期

時間：2025/7/24 - 7/28

地點：台北世貿一館

官方網站：

https://virtualfrenzy.dreamcity.studio/

第九遊戲社群公告：

https://twitter.com/Ninth_Games/status/1943627160800915601

